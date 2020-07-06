July 2, 2020

Just Shoe It 3, So Close 1;

Nice & Close 3, W-R Pitchers 1.

Standings — Won, Lost

DED Wreckers — 7, 1

Nice N Close — 9, 3

So Close — 4, 8

Just Shoe It — 3, 5

W-R Pitchers — 1, 7

Tags

Sign up for our email newsletters

Load comments