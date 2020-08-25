Hunters are reminded it is unlawful to hunt big game over bait, or place bait to attract big game for the purpose of hunting, in deer units 3A1, 3A2, 3A3 north of U.S. Highway 2, 3B1, 3C west of the Missouri River, 3E1, 3E2, 3F1, 3F2, 4A, 4B and 4C.
The North Dakota Game and Fish Department strongly discourages recreational feeding of wildlife within these units. The restriction is in place to help slow the spread of chronic wasting disease, a fatal disease of deer, moose and elk that can cause long-term population declines if left unchecked.
In addition, baiting for any purpose is prohibited in all Game and Fish Department wildlife management areas. Hunting big game over bait is also prohibited on all U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service national wildlife refuges and waterfowl production areas, U.S. Forest Service national grasslands, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers managed lands, and all North Dakota state trust, state park and state forest service lands.
More information on CWD can be found at the Game and Fish website, gf.nd.gov.
Dove Season Opens Tuesday, Sept. 1
North Dakota’s dove season opens statewide Sept. 1, and hunters are reminded to register with the Harvest Information Program prior to hunting.
The daily limit is 15 and possession limit 45. Shooting hours are 30 minutes before sunrise to sunset. The season is open through Sunday, Nov. 29.
All dove hunters, regardless of age, must possess a general game and habitat license. In addition, hunters ages 16 and older need a small game license.
Hunters can HIP certify when purchasing a license at the North Dakota Game and Fish Department website, gf.nd.gov. In addition, hunters can call 888-634-4798.
Those who registered to hunt the spring light goose or August Management Take/Early September Canada goose seasons in North Dakota do not have to register with HIP again, as it is required only once per year. However, hunters must HIP register in each state for which they are licensed before hunting migratory game birds.
