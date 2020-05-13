North Dakota Game and Fish Department officials are looking for information in connection to a moose poaching case earlier this spring in the northeastern part of the state.
Five adult moose — three cows and two bulls — were shot and killed sometime around April 25 through April 30 about 6 miles southwest of Dunseith, North Dakota. According to law enforcement, one of the adult moose, a large cow, was pregnant with triplets, with two calves cut out of her.
If anyone has any information about the illegal taking of these animals, contact the Report All Poachers at 701-328-9921 or Jonathan Tofteland, Game and Fish Department district game warden, at 701-201-0703.
RAP is offering a $2,000 reward for any information that leads to a conviction.
