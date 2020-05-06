The North Dakota Legislative Interim — Natural Resources Committee is having a one-hour livestream meeting Monday, May 11 at 12 p.m. Central Time to discuss the land access pilot study that will be tested this fall in Richland, Ramsey and Slope counties.

Agenda items include consideration of the online land access application and related public information materials.

The livestream is available at http://video.legis.nd.gov/.

