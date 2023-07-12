Learning from the dead

Mountain lions are an interesting study to explain how wildlife managers look at these unique North Dakota species. From left, Stephanie Tucker and Cami Wright.

 North Dakota Game and Fish

It’s been nearly 20 years since the first legal mountain lion season in North Dakota.

To think there’s a generation that has grown up never knowing a time when there wasn’t a season. It puts into context the label of “new” or “experimental” when describing one of the more recent additions to legal take in our state. It is new compared to deer, grouse and pheasants or ducks and geese.



DOUG LEIER is an outreach biologist with North Dakota Game and Fish.

Tags