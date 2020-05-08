Deer fawns are being born this time of year and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources asks that people avoid disturbing or touching them.

Most fawns are born in mid-May to mid-June, and fawns do not attempt to evade predators during their first few weeks of life. Instead, they remain still to avoid being seen. During these times, fawns are learning critical survival skills from their mothers but are often left on their own while their mothers are foraging nearby. Be assured deer fawns are fine even if they look abandoned or fragile.

For more information about what to do if you find fawns or other species of baby wild animals, visit the DNR website.

