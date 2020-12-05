The North Dakota Game and Fish Department (NDGF) recently held its on-line Fall Advisory Board Meeting. We are fortunate our state’s wildlife agency has public meetings every spring and fall. It keeps them in close touch with the state’s sportsmen.
Director Terry Steinwand is proud that NDGF, unlike many states, stocked fish this past year. Rainbow trout are stocked in Mooreton Pond, providing our area with a fly fishing destination and unique fishery great for shore fishing.
Private Land Open to Sportsmen (PLOTS) acres increased to 800,000+ acres and the goal is a million acres again. NDGF often works with the Conservation Reserve Program (CRP). The Farm Bill is always critical. When 90 percent of the state’s land is private, it makes sense to work with willing landowners.
Electronic posting included Richland, Slope and Ramsey Counties on a trial basis. It did not change the physical land posting requirement. Seventy-nine landowners registered 38,000 acres. It may be a good compromise for contentious no trespassing legislation over the last few sessions. Possible legislation includes a trial basis for another two years involving all counties, all electronic posting immediately or no trespassing period. Anything can be introduced.
The No. 1 reason people quit hunting is the inability to access land. Sportsmen are determined that young people have places to hunt.
The Outdoor Heritage Fund supports public access, conservation, habitat restoration and outdoor recreation. The Audubon Society, for example, helped park districts, including Bismarck / Missouri River, Fargo / Red River and Minot / Mouse River with native habitat.
Fisheries Chief Greg Power said North Dakota lake levels are up 4-5’ from a couple years ago and are in good shape. He mentioned all the amenities they support. We are happy to have four fishing piers, two boat docks and a fish cleaning station on the Bois de Sioux and Red Rivers. This year we partnered on shoreline improvements to easily move the Kidder Recreation Area fishing pier in-and-out.
Zebra mussels are the poster child of Aquatic Nuisance Species (ANS). We are working with Ben Holen / NDGF on an ANS wash station at the Kidder Recreation Area.
There are 160 fishing tournaments in North Dakota. Some are big business. Ours are mostly for the kids and outdoor recreation. Tournaments return 10 percent of entry fees to fishery conservation projects. Removing the $5000 cap has angered larger tournaments.
Recruiting more hunters and fishermen is an emphasis. We are glad to offer three youth hunts and four fishing derbies.
Hunter education will be offered on-line again. Students must be 11 years old by the end of the calendar year. There are about 5000 hunter education graduates annually.
Jeb Williams said deer numbers have increased in eastern North Dakota. Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) appears to be staying on the western half.
Bighorn sheep are doing well with some big rams. No. 1, No. 2 and No. 5 trophy rams ever were harvested this fall. Intermingling with domestic sheep is a disease nightmare.
Offering an early blue-winged teal season like other states was suggested. Blue-winged teal like to get an early start on their fall migration to South America so often they are gone when our duck hunting season starts.
North Dakota is one of 11 Central Flyway states with Mexico and Canada. Many migratory waterfowl regulations result from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
Double-crested cormorants are at high population levels. Canada is considering public hunting. NDGF would get lots of input if this meeting was in Rutland, Cogswell, Cayuga or Hankinson. Each cormorant eats one to 1.5 pounds of fish daily. They can wipe out a perch or trout fishery in a hurry. It is a localized problem.
Salmon fishing was good in 2020, both numbers and size. I remember the powerful runs of a 15 pound Chinook salmon on Lake Sakakawea. We are lucky to have diversified fishing.
Sportsmen asked about section line laws, allowing crossbows for elderly hunters and all the waterfowl hunters this fall because they couldn’t hunt in Canada. Desired resident / non-resident balance differs. Many hunting and fishing laws are determined by the Legislature, not NDGF.
I have been fortunate to live in North Dakota and experience the “good old days of hunting and fishing.” I only hope that our children and grandchildren will have the same opportunities.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.