Econofoods 14, Dean’s Digging / Casey’s 5

Shermco 12, Econofoods 6

Shermco 14, Dean’s Digging / Casey’s 0

RRVW / Wahpeton Fab 4, Casey’s Bar / Wahpeton Glass & Paint 1

RRVW / Wahpeton Fab 7, Casey’s Bar / Wahpeton Glass & Paint 6

FCCU 17, Barker Insurance / Eagles 14

Barker Insurance / Eagles 18, FCCU 15

Birchem Livestock 15, Wil-Rich / Sportsmen’s 4

Wil-Rich / Sportsmen’s 20, Birchem Livestock 6

Sporty’s / Circle of Nations 19, Red River Communications / The Brew 3

Sporty’s / Circle of Nations 17, Red River Communications / The Brew 4.

Monday Night League — Won, lost

Sporty’s/Circle of Nations — 8, 0

Econofoods — 6,2

Barker Insurance/Eagles — 5, 3

FCCU — 5, 3

Casey’s Bar/Wahpeton Glass & Paint — 4, 4

Shermco — 4, 4

Red River Communications/The Brew — 3, 5

Birchem Livestock — 3, 5

RRVW/Wahpeton Fab — 3, 5

Dean’s Diggin/Casey’s — 2, 6

Wil-Rich/Sportsmen’s — 1, 7

