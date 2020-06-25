Econofoods 14, Dean’s Digging / Casey’s 5
Shermco 12, Econofoods 6
Shermco 14, Dean’s Digging / Casey’s 0
RRVW / Wahpeton Fab 4, Casey’s Bar / Wahpeton Glass & Paint 1
RRVW / Wahpeton Fab 7, Casey’s Bar / Wahpeton Glass & Paint 6
FCCU 17, Barker Insurance / Eagles 14
Barker Insurance / Eagles 18, FCCU 15
Birchem Livestock 15, Wil-Rich / Sportsmen’s 4
Wil-Rich / Sportsmen’s 20, Birchem Livestock 6
Sporty’s / Circle of Nations 19, Red River Communications / The Brew 3
Sporty’s / Circle of Nations 17, Red River Communications / The Brew 4.
Monday Night League — Won, lost
Sporty’s/Circle of Nations — 8, 0
Econofoods — 6,2
Barker Insurance/Eagles — 5, 3
FCCU — 5, 3
Casey’s Bar/Wahpeton Glass & Paint — 4, 4
Shermco — 4, 4
Red River Communications/The Brew — 3, 5
Birchem Livestock — 3, 5
RRVW/Wahpeton Fab — 3, 5
Dean’s Diggin/Casey’s — 2, 6
Wil-Rich/Sportsmen’s — 1, 7
