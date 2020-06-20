Red River Valley Community Action has been allocated a special big game license from North Dakota Game & Fish for fundraising purposes.
The organization is selling raffle tickets for a 2020 North Dakota Elk Tag, with the drawing to be held on August 1 at Scheels in Grand Forks, North Dakota. Only 1,000 tickets will be sold.
Ninety percent of the proceeds will be used to provide temporary assistance to women, children, veterans and families in need of food, housing, transportation, and other essential support.
Ten percent of the net proceeds will be donated back to North Dakota Game & Fish for conservation-related projects, such as hunting access, conservation education, habitat development and shooting range management.
The tag may be used to harvest any legal elk in any North Dakota unit during the 2020 season and will not count toward the “once-in-a-lifetime” limit. In addition to the elk tag, there are three additional prizes: $3,000, $2,000 and $1,000 cash.
Tickets are $50 each and are on sale at the following locations: Scheels in Grand Forks and Fargo, North Dakota; The Sportsman, Fargo; Hamster Oil, Michigan, North Dakota; Brothers Firearm Shop Grand Forks; Interstate Equipment, Valley City, North Dakota; and Woodland Resort Bait Shop & Convenience Store, Devils Lake.
For more information, or to buy tickets by mail, call Red River Valley Community Action at 701-746-5431 or toll-free at 1-800-450-1823.
