Upland bird numbers improving
North Dakota’s roadside surveys conducted in late July and August indicate pheasant, sharp-tailed grouse and gray partridge numbers are up from last year.
State Game and Fish Department upland game biologist RJ Gross said results of the annual upland late summer counts brought some good news.
“We had good residual cover to start the year, and good weather for nesting and brood-rearing,” he said. “There were some areas that experienced abnormally dry periods throughout the summer, but nesting appeared to be successful.”
Total pheasants observed per 100 miles are up 38 percent from last year, but 14 percent below the 10-year average. Broods per 100 miles are up 30 percent from last year and 16 percent below the 10-year average. Average brood size is up 10 percent from 2019 and 5 percent below the 10-year average. The final summary is based on 275 survey runs made along 100 brood routes across North Dakota.
“While these numbers are encouraging, it’s important to remember that bird numbers in the last five years have been lower than what upland game hunters have been used to for many years, due to changing habitat conditions and the drought of 2017,” Gross said. “For context, these numbers put us about half-way back to where we were prior to the 2017 drought. Local populations are building back up, but they are not at the point yet of spreading out into new territories. Hunters will need to find localized hotspots of pheasants.”
Observers in the northwest counted 12 broods and 91 pheasants per 100 miles, up from five broods and 39 pheasants in 2019. Average brood size was six.
Results from the southeast showed five broods and 41 pheasants per 100 miles, down from six broods and 51 pheasants in 2019. Average brood size was five.
Statistics from southwestern North Dakota indicated eight broods and 70 pheasants per 100 miles, up from six broods and 41 pheasants in 2019. Average brood size was six chicks.
The northeast district, generally containing secondary pheasant habitat with lower pheasant numbers compared to the rest of the state, showed three broods and 22 pheasants per 100 miles, compared to three broods and 15 pheasants last year. Average brood size was six.
Sharptails observed per 100 miles are up 54 percent statewide, and partridge are up 45 percent.
Brood survey results show statewide increases in number of grouse and broods observed per 100 miles. Observers recorded two sharptail broods and 21 sharptails per 100 miles. Average brood size was six.
Although partridge numbers have shown a slight increase, Gross said most of the partridge harvest is incidental while hunters pursue grouse or pheasants. Partridge densities in general, he said, are too low to target. Observers recorded one partridge brood and 10 partridge per 100 miles. Average brood size was 10.
The pheasant season opens Oct. 10 and continues through Jan. 3, 2021. The two-day youth pheasant hunting weekend, when legally licensed residents and nonresidents ages 15 and younger can hunt statewide, is set for Oct. 3-4.
The grouse and partridge seasons opened Sept. 12 and continues through Jan. 3, 2021.
Water recreationists, property owners asked to help search for ANS
The North Dakota Game and Fish Department is asking water recreationists and property owners to check for zebra mussels and other aquatic nuisance species when removing boat lifts, docks and other equipment from state waters.
ANS coordinator Ben Holen said zebra mussels attach to hard surfaces that are left in the water for long periods of time, first settling in tight spaces and areas that are protected from sunlight. He said this is a great opportunity for members of the public to assist in ANS detection efforts because the earlier a new ANS infestation is detected, the better the chance to contain the spread.
“It makes it easier to do a thorough search on equipment when it’s taken out of the water in fall,” Holen said. “Pay special attention to wheel wells, right angles on frames, and areas otherwise protected from sunlight. Feel for attached organisms that have small hair-like structures holding them in place. Small mussels can feel like rough sandpaper, and adults can be as large as 2 inches long.”
Holen said if you think you’ve found a zebra mussel, take pictures, write down any relevant information, such as how many were found and where, and report it online at the Game and Fish website gf.nd.gov/ans, or email Holen at bholen@nd.gov.
Zebra mussels are native to the Black and Caspian seas and were introduced to the United States in the mid-1980s. Since then, they have caused massive damage to infrastructure, increased costs to electric and water users, and altered the ecosystems into which they were introduced. They were first discovered in North Dakota in the Red River in 2015 as a result of downstream drift from infested Minnesota lakes. Most recently, zebra mussels were discovered in Lake Ashtabula in 2019, and Lake LaMoure earlier this year.
“Water recreationists and property owners play a vital role in ANS prevention," Holen said. "Equipment such as boat lifts and docks are high risk vectors for spreading ANS, especially zebra mussels. When transporting boat lifts or docks, thoroughly inspect, and dry for three weeks before placing in a different waterbody.”
Wildlife photo contest deadline
With the October deadline for the North Dakota Game and Fish Department’s Watchable Wildlife Photo Contest nearing, photographers are reminded to follow the guidelines for submitting entries.
Photographers who want to submit photos to the contest should go the Game and Fish Department’s website, gf.nd.gov/photo-contest. Then it is a matter of providing some pertinent information about the photo and uploading it.
Doing so helps both with ease of submitting photos for the photographer and managing those images for Game and Fish staff.
The contest deadline for submitting photos is Oct. 2. For more information or questions, contact conservation biologist Patrick Isakson at pisakson@nd.gov.
The contest has categories for non game and game species, as well as plants/insects. An overall winning photograph will be chosen, with the number of place winners in each category determined by the number of qualified entries.
Contestants are limited to no more than five entries. Photos must have been taken in North Dakota.
By submitting an entry, photographers grant permission to Game and Fish to publish winning photographs in the North Dakota OUTDOORS magazine, and on the Department’s website.
