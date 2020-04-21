Hunters, landowners asked to participate in PLOTS survey
The North Dakota Game and Fish Department is initiating a study this week to get hunter and landowner opinions on the agency’s Private Land Open to Sportsmen program.
A company called Responsive Management is conducting the study on behalf of Game and Fish.
Licensed hunters, and landowners enrolled in the PLOTS program, may receive a phone call from Responsive Management asking for participation in a survey about hunting PLOTS, or having land enrolled in PLOTS in North Dakota. Selection for participation in the study is random, to maintain a scientifically valid study.
If you receive a call, Game and Fish encourages participation in the study. Answers are kept confidential and will never be associated with a name or license in any way.
If you have any questions about the study, contact Kevin Kading, Game and Fish private land section supervisor, at kkading@nd.gov.
NASP recognizes prior scores for state tournament
Even though the 2020 North Dakota National Archery in the Schools Program state tournament live in-person event was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, organizers had a plan in place to recognize archers based on earlier results from the school year.
State NASP coordinator Jeff Long said he always had a backup plan in place in case the live tournament was canceled because of a weather event. And in that situation, the state tournament would become a virtual tournament.
“Normally a virtual tournament would consist of schools conducting tournaments back in their gyms and the coach would enter the scores online,” Long said. “The schools would normally be required to pair up so at least two schools were actually competing together. However, the unique thing about this cancellation was most, if not all schools, would not have been able to conduct the tournament back in their communities either because of social distancing guidelines.”
Therefore, Long said in lieu of conducting an actual shooting event, coaches were allowed to select any score shot by an individual at a previously conducted local NASP tournament and enter those scores for their student archers.
“There were more than 25 local bull’s-eye and 3-D tournaments completed in North Dakota before schools and facilities were shut down,” Long said. “The coaches were given a window of time to enter their scores, and then we verified the results. We felt it was important to recognize the students and instructors for the time and effort they put into this program.”
This year’s national tournaments scheduled in Louisville, Kentucky, and Salt Lake City, Utah, have been canceled. The North Dakota Youth Archery Advisory Council contributed $20,000 in college scholarships to the top five overall scorers in both boys and girls divisions.
Oakes students claimed top honors in the high school (grades 9-12), middle school (grades 7-8) and elementary (grades 4-6) bull’s-eye divisions.
The overall male winner was New Rockford-Sheyenne archer Koven Walford, while Griggs County Central student Rylee Suhr claimed the top spot in the female division.
High school boys – 1) Koven Walford, New Rockford-Sheyenne; 2) Joshua Wiebusch, Wahpeton; 3) Clancey Zimbelman, Oakes.
High school girls – 1) Lily Wiek, Oakes; 2) Allee Boyer, Edgeley; 3) Gracie Gunderson, Medina.
Middle school boys – 1) Hunter Genre, New Rockford-Sheyenne; 2) Colin Olson, North Sargent; 3) Braysen Sagert, Oakes.
Middle school girls – 1) Rylee Suhr, Griggs County Central; 2) Kaitlyn Folkman, Oakes; 3) Brooke Bundy, Barnes County North.
Elementary boys – 1) Tucker Deering, Oakes; 2) Isaiah Wertz, Oakes; 3) Andrew Undem Oakes.
Elementary girls – 1) Jourdyn Buchholz, Griggs County Central; 2) Braylyn McKown, Oakes; 3) Claire Leidy, Wilton.
In addition, archers were scored in a NASP 3-D Challenge tournament.
Oakes students claimed top honors in the high school, middle school and elementary divisions.
Overall male and female winners were Clancey Zimbelman, Oakes, and Danica Onchuck, Hankinson.
Top performers in the 3-D high school boys were 1) Clancey Zimbelman, Oakes; 2) Koven Walford, New Rockford-Sheyenne; 3) Andrew Hill, Oakes.
3-D high school girls – 1) Grace Neameyer, Mt. Pleasant; 2) Avery Trittin, Lidgerwood; 3) Gracie Gunderson, Medina.
3-D middle school boys – 1) Braysen Sagert, Oakes; 2) Gage Hofmann, Medina; 3) Hunter Genre, New Rockford.
3-D middle school girls – 1) Danica Onchuck, Hankinson; 2) Rylee Suhr, Griggs County Central; 3) Kirstan Loewen, Hankinson.
3-D elementary boys – 1) Isaiah Wertz, Oakes; 2) Paul Hoyt, St. Johns Academy; 3) Tucker Deering, Oakes.
3-D elementary girls – 1) Braylyn McKown, Oakes; 2) Jourdyn Buchholz, Griggs County Central; 3) Ryleigh Walker, Griggs County Central.
Game and Fish receives $12.8 million for conservation programs
The North Dakota Game and Fish Department has received $12.8 million in 2020 as its share of excise taxes paid by America’s recreational shooters, hunters, anglers and boaters. Altogether, 56 state and territorial fish and wildlife agencies shared more than $971 million.
The funding is used by Game and Fish to support conservation programs such as fish and wildlife monitoring, habitat improvement, research and education. The money also helps pay for hunter and aquatic education, and fish and wildlife-related recreation projects. Federal assistance funds pay for up to 75 percent of the cost of each project, while the state contributes at least 25 percent from non-federal sources. Game and Fish is a special fund agency in North Dakota, as it receives no state general fund dollars.
The federal funds are apportioned by a formula under two assistance programs – Wildlife Restoration and Sport Fish Restoration. The total 2020 Wildlife Restoration apportionment for all state and territorial agencies is more than $601 million. Sport Fish Restoration support for 2020 totals nearly $370 million. The funds are allocated to the states by a formula based 50 percent on the amount of land area of the state relative to the rest of the states, and 50 percent based on the number of hunting license holders in a state relative to other states.
Wildlife Restoration is guided by the Pittman-Robertson Wildlife Restoration Act of 1937 and is funded by the collection of excise taxes on firearms, ammunition and archery equipment. States use Wildlife Restoration Program funds to manage wildlife populations and habitat; conduct research, surveys and inventories; administer hunter education programs; and construct or maintain firearm and archery ranges for public use.
Sport Fish Restoration is guided by the Dingell-Johnson Sport Fish Restoration Act of 1950 and is funded by the collection of excise taxes on sport fishing equipment and electric motors, import duties on fishing tackle and pleasure boats, and a portion of gasoline tax attributable to motorboats and small engines. States use Sport Fish Restoration Program funds to stock fish; acquire and improve sport fish habitat; provide aquatic resource education opportunities; conduct fisheries research; and build boat ramps, fishing piers and other facilities necessary to provide recreational boating access.
Earth Day Patch Contest winners announced
The North Dakota Game and Fish Department has announced the winners of this year’s Earth Day patch contest.
Winners in the three age categories were Kenzley Hausauer of Halliday (6-9), Allison Gudmundson of Mountain (10-13), and Rowan Bushnell of Cartwright (14-18). Gudmundson’s design was chosen as the contest winner.
Each year, the Game and Fish Department sponsors a contest to celebrate Earth Day, recognized April 22, for students ages 6-18 to design a North Dakota Earth Day Patch. Groups participating in cleaning up publicly owned or managed lands in April and May receive a specifically designed conservation patch.
This year’s cleanup projects were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
