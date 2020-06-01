Agricultural producers who intend to apply for assistance through the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP) will have an opportunity to learn about the program during a webinar that North Dakota State University Extension and the Farm Service Agency (FSA) are hosting Thursday, June 4, at 11 a.m. CDT.
The CFAP provides direct relief to producers who faced price declines and additional marketing costs due to COVID-19. The FSA started accepting applications for the CFAP on May 26.
“Producers who have experienced a 5 percent or greater loss due to COVID-19 are eligible for the program,” said Brad Thykeson, state executive director of the North Dakota FSA office. “This webinar will provide guidance for producers as they step through the self-certification process.”
Webinar topics will include:
General program and automation
Specialty and value loss crops
Non-specialty crops and wool
Livestock and dairy
Payment limitation and compliance
Many producers in North Dakota have crops and livestock.
“This diversity will impact potential payments,” said Ron Haugen, NDSU Extension farm management specialist.
During the webinar, Haugen will discuss the payment calculator and show examples of various crop and livestock situations.
To register for the webinar, visit https://www.ag.ndsu.edu/farmmanagement.
Participants may ask questions during the live webinar. The webinar will be recorded. The recording will be archived at https://www.ag.ndsu.edu/farmmanagement for later viewing.
