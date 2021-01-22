The 86th ND Wildlife Federation (NDWF) Conference was recently held. The Red River Area Sportsmen’s Club (RRASC) is one of its 14 club affiliates. The mission of the NDWF is to ensure abundant wildlife, wildlife habitat and access to wildlife recreational opportunities.
NDWF is a respected outdoors voice. Its 1,500 members are passionate about the outdoors.
Past members and friends have bequeathed estates to preserve critical habitat in North Dakota, including wetlands for cranes and the Badlands of Dunn and McKenzie counties. NDWF has stretched available funding with the Audubon Society and Natural Resources Trust to put a half million dollars on the ground.
Federal funding sources, including the Great American Outdoors Act and Land and Water Conservation Fund have passed to support habitat. Recovering America’s Wildlife Act (RAWA) is next on the agenda.
Getting youths afield is a priority. This fall, RRASC got a $1,200 NDWF grant to introduce youth hunters to giant Canada goose hunting. NDWF has supported the Ladies Pheasant Hunt organized by Abby Carlson. A hunt for disabled veterans is being considered.
NDWF is a cooperative partner with the ND Game and Fish Department (NDGF) and ND Department of Transportation to sponsor a pollinator garden at the Beach, ND Rest Area. NDWF previously supported the introduction of more sage grouse in southwestern North Dakota to revive that struggling population.
The premiere NDWF fund-raiser is the Big Spenders banquet in Valley City on Saturday, April 10. The Barnes County Wildlife Federation has long been an active, supportive member.
NDWF is a key partner with the Report All Poachers (RAP) program. Sportsmen are unified in opposition to people who violate game and fish laws and cast a bad light on hunters. RAP sponsors metal “ASK” signs to try helping landowner / sportsmen relations.
Youth trap shooting grants have previously been awarded to Wahpeton and Richland high school teams. The proliferation of trap shooting and National Archery in the Schools (NASP) programs have helped recruit future sportsmen and hunters.
Greg Gerou has been an active NDWF Board Member and tackled the challenging task of updating by-laws. Joe Keller was elected as another Board Member.
NDWF is very active at the Legislature and Executive Director John Bradley has credible influence. NDWF is a non-profit supporter of NDGF, whose professional wildlife staff use data and science to make well thought out recommendations. NDGF uses income from hunting and fishing licenses and does not receive funding from the state’s General Fund. NDWF is hopeful that considerable funding can be available for wildlife friendly habitat and public access.
Dave Dewald, NDWF President served on a State Legislature Interim Committee with legislators and landowners to propose bills that allow electronic posting. It appears to be a favorable win-win for property owners and hunters. It gives farmers and ranchers an easy, quick way to let others know online about access.
Collin O’Mara / National Wildlife Federation Executive Director addressed our group. North Dakota is a major player on the national wildlife landscape. Much of the Prairie Pothole Region is in North Dakota and O’Mara called us the “Duck Factory.” Our diversified landscape includes the Missouri River, rugged Badlands and shrinking native prairie, all vital ecosystems.
Strategic planning includes R3 — “Recruit, Retain and Reactivate” sportsmen to hunt and fish. This is an important issue for anyone concerned about wildlife management, conservation and the future of our hunting traditions.
NDWF has existed for 86 years because of members like the Red River Area Sportsmen’s Club who get youths hunting and fishing, support wildlife habitat and Red River conservation, offer monthly Junior Wildlife activities, fund archery and trap shooting, sponsor conservation education and are a voice for preserving our outdoors.
