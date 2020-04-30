North Dakota celebrates Arbor Day May 1

On Arbor Day, we celebrate all the wonderful benefits that trees provide by remembering to take some time to plant, care, or maintain a tree.
Trees add beauty to the landscape and provide a calming effect for humans and can reduce stress, and fatigue. Trees provide shade which can reduce cooling and heating costs for your home. Trees moderate climate, improve air quality, reduce stormwater runoff and provide habitat for wildlife.
“Arbor Day is traditionally celebrated the first Friday of May in North Dakota,” State Forester Thomas Claeys said. “In 2020, we invite people to plant a tree as a symbol of resilience and hope. A tree planted today can enhance the quality of life for present and future generations.”
In 1872, J. Sterling Morton proposed the first Arbor Day in Nebraska. Ten years later, tree enthusiasts in North Dakota began celebrating Arbor Day. In 1945, North Dakota legislature officially adopted Arbor Day as a state holiday.
Even if you are unable to attend an Arbor Day celebration, here’s a few other ways that you and your family can celebrate Arbor Day:
• Take a walk in your neighborhood and enjoy trees in your community.
• Plant a tree in your yard.
• Make a craft from items that you can gather from a tree, such as leaves, twigs, spruce or pine cones, etc.
• Pick up litter on your street.
• Have a family picnic in your backyard.
