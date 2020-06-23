Put garbage where it belongs
The North Dakota Game and Fish Department reminds outdoor recreation enthusiasts to keep it clean this summer by packing out all trash.
All garbage, including used fireworks, should be placed in a proper trash receptacle. If trash cans aren’t available, or are full, take the trash and dispose of it at home.
It is not uncommon to see garbage piling up around full trash containers. Styrofoam containers are not biodegradable, but are often found wedged in cattails, drifting or washed up on shore.
Tires, mattresses and kitchen appliances have found their way to public use areas. This illegal dumping is costly to clean up and takes a significant toll on the environment. Not only does it spoil the beauty of the land, it destroys habitat, has the potential to pollute North Dakota waters and can injure wildlife.
Littering violations should be reported by calling Report All Poachers at 701-328-9921.
WMA regulations prohibit fireworks, camping restrictions lifted for holiday
The North Dakota Game and Fish Department reminds citizens that possession or use of fireworks on state wildlife management areas (WMAs) is prohibited.
The primary objective of a wildlife management area is to enhance wildlife production, provide hunting and fishing opportunities, and offer other outdoor recreational and educational uses that are compatible with these objectives. Only activities that would not disrupt the intentions of how these areas are managed are encouraged, and a fireworks display is not compatible.
In addition, the Game and Fish Department will lift the Tuesday-Wednesday no-camping restriction for the upcoming Fourth of July holiday week, which will allow overnight camping June 30-July 1 on those WMAs that otherwise have this two-day restriction in place.
A complete list of WMA regulations is available on the Game and Fish website, gf.nd.gov.
Pronghorn survey begins
The North Dakota Game and Fish Department’s annual aerial pronghorn survey will begin Wednesday, July 1 and is scheduled to be completed within two weeks.
During the survey period, people could notice low-flying small airplanes over some parts of western North Dakota.
The survey determines pronghorn abundance, herd demographics and fawn production. This data is used to set the number of licenses for fall hunting season.
Last year, biologists surveyed 16,664 square miles, counting and classifying 9,201 pronghorn for a population estimate of 9,845 animals. Survey results indicated the fawn-to-doe ratio was 61 fawns per 100 does, which was equal to the long-term average. The buck-to-doe ratio of 38 bucks per 100 does was above the population objective.
