Our Outdoors: Froglets attract hungry fish

Small frogs making their seasonal moves to bigger waters create an influx of food for hungry summer fish. Anglers would be wise to key in on those areas where frogs meet the water to find some of the season’s best fishing.

 Courtesy Nick Simonson

The midsummer migration has begun. With more and more regularity, I’m seeing young-of-the-year salamanders, toads and frogs making their movements between their rearing grounds, which are usually small oxbows along the waters I fish, or seasonal pools such as the retention and stock ponds around our neighborhood. In the morning under the lengthening light of the streetlamps ahead of dawn, these soft-skinned creatures look to wrap their nocturnal forays into the great big world around their birthwaters with a shady place to hide and avoid the summer heat.

For many, this journey ends in a relocation nearer to larger waters such as lakes and rivers and the cool, dense grasses along their edges. Thus, it’s not surprising to find frogs at the water’s edge in great abundance at this time of year. For anglers, this sudden appearance of a new forage base can change the game for all species and adds an edge to explore in the fishing equation. As this year’s crop of newly-mobilized froglets and their relative inexperience with the dangers lurking in bigger waters provide an easy meal for bass, walleyes, pike and catfish, it’s important to consider targeting those areas for better success.



