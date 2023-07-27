Outdoors legislation changes for 2023

North Dakota Game and Fish Department Director Jeb Williams (right) testifying at the 2023 North Dakota Legislative session. The NDGF Department tracked 22 outdoors-related bills during the 2023 legislative session, 12 passed both chambers and signed into law.

 Courtesy NDGF

It’s hard to forget winter and its impact on fish, wildlife, hunters and anglers. While the recovery will slowly meld into the coming fall seasons, it’s important to realize the influence down the road. In similar fashion, the legislative session, which wrapped up around the same time the ice and snow was finally giving way to spring, bills passed will change how you spend your time outdoors from now into the future.

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department tracked 22 outdoors-related bills during the 2023 legislative session, 12 passed both chambers and signed into law.



