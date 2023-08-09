It’s funny how I was a little reluctant to leave Devils Lake in my last report. Like all the previous ones, I’m here to tell everyone once again we are definitely spoiled here in North Dakota! A big thanks to the North Dakota Game and Fish Department for doing a wonderful job of keeping these systems firing like they are.

I arrived back at Lake Sakakawea last week thinking the walleye bite may be a little tricky, but I have been pleasantly surprised. In fact, I feel as if the fishing is better now than it was before I left.

Peluso Report: Sak smokin'

While the walleye bite has gone a bit deeper on Lake Sakakawea, it remains strong and slower presentations are putting fish in the boat.


Tags