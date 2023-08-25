PLOTS program adds 5,000 acres, better habitat for hunting

This year the North Dakota Game & Fish Private Lands Group added 5,000 acres of access to the state’s PLOTS program, keeping the total at around 800,000 acres through renewal of expiring contracts and newly-negotiated ones.

 Courtesy Nick Simonson

North Dakota’s Private Land Open to Sportsmen (PLOTS) program added approximately 5,000 acres of access opportunity to hunters for this fall, but what drives the system which has been in place for nearly 25 years, is a focus on better habitat. In the era of lowered conservation reserve acres, a heightened focus of the PLOTS program is on quality, an aspect sportsmen are likely to notice in the upcoming hunting season, according to Kevin Kading, Private Lands Section Leader for the North Dakota Game & Fish Department (NDG&F).

“I would say we had a positive gain this year overall, not a huge amount of acres gained, but overall a good increase in where we did get those acres and nice habitat to go along with it. Conditions this year are looking really good in terms of moisture and hopefully it winds up a good fall hunting season,” Kading said.



