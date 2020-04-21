The North Dakota Parks and Recreation Department is set to open the Recreation Trails Program (RTP) grant cycle May 1 – May 29. The Recreational Trails Program (RTP) is an 80/20 matching grant program that provides funding for both motorized and non-motorized recreational trail projects.
The RTP is administered at the state level through the North Dakota Parks and Recreation Department with guidance from the Recreational Trails Program Advisory Council (RTPAC), and federally through the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA).
Applicants may request grant amounts ranging from a minimum of $10,000 up to a maximum of $200,000 and project sponsors must have at least 20 percent match available at the time of the application. Eligible projects consist of construction of new recreation trails; restoration of existing trails; development and rehabilitation of trailside and trailhead facilities and trail linkages; purchase and lease of recreational trail construction and maintenance equipment; land acquisition/easements; trail accessibility assessment.
The RTP application is available at parkrec.nd.gov/business/grants. For more information, contact Char Binstock, Grants Coordinator at cbinstock@nd.gov or (701) 328-5364.
