Rob Hoflen named Tewaukon Refuge Friend of the Year

CAYUGA, ND — Tewaukon National Wildlife Refuge recently honored Rob Hoflen as this year’s Refuge Friend of the Year. Hoflen was presented with an original painting of a refuge wetland on a feather in appreciation for almost 400 hours of volunteer service in 2019. His name will also be engraved on the Friend of the Year plaque in the Refuge Visitor Center.
Hoflen retired over a year and a half ago after 40 years of working for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service as a heavy equipment operator and law enforcement officer at the Tewaukon National Wildlife Refuge. He stepped back in to lend a hand on various maintenance and facility projects and assisted staff with water management when the main dam broke last Spring. His knowledge and experience has been invaluable. Hoflen continues to enjoy his retirement and volunteers when he can at the Refuge.
Every year on March 14, the birth of the National Wildlife Refuge System, the staff at the Tewaukon Refuge honor a person or organization that volunteers time or funding to assist in a variety of important programs and projects including habitat restoration, management, environmental education, outdoor recreation, and maintenance.
Along with our Friends Group, Prairie Pothole Partners, we honor these people at our annual Friends Appreciation luncheon. Unfortunately, with the COVID-19 crisis we weren’t able to celebrate together.
For more information about volunteering, Refuge programs and activities, and our Friends Group, contact the refuge office at 701-724-3598.
