Thump! Roger’s right foot struck the kickball on a small makeshift field just a short distance from the regular field where our physical education class played kickball.
Roger was frail with a slightly hunched back. He was one of the special education students who did everything together, whether it was a gym class, library period or hot lunch. They were segregated and we rarely interacted.
Students from other rooms would sometimes tease Roger and ridicule him as retarded. The hurt looks on Roger’s narrow face didn’t need any verbal response. It evoked compassion.
Teasing is a form of bullying and if one laughs along with classmates, you are just as guilty and reinforcing bad behavior.
People tend not to forget how you made them feel. I wonder if Roger still remembers. I remember.
The special ed kids sure had fun playing kickball, just like our classes. Playing team games while breathing fresh air on freshly cut, green smelling turf is a great break from indoor classes. Physical fitness and playing connects you with your friends. It shows the value of recreation.
It was an early lesson that people with disabilities should receive the same opportunities.
College education at Moorhead State University included a therapeutic recreation class where weekly evening dances were held with special education students. The youths loved the attention of college students. The social experience meant just as much as the recreation component of the class.
After college, my first professional interview was for a therapeutic recreation position at the State Hospital in Fergus Falls. There were candidates with therapeutic recreation degrees, much better trained than me with a single class.
After the interview, I was given a tour of the facilities and met residents. There were people with body deformities and one of the young men had an oversized head.
None of the physical abnormalities made a difference as we all look different. I didn’t get the job but would have welcomed the opportunity.
That summer, a professional parks and recreation career started in a small North Dakota city. There weren’t any programs for people with intellectual disabilities. Special Olympics offered a quality sports program with training and year-round sports.
It didn’t take long to get the program going after contacting people like Roger Kerns, North Dakota Special Olympics founder and Eunice Kennedy Shriver, who had empathy for her sister and organized the first Special Olympics competition, a track meet in Chicago in 1968. A signed letter from Kennedy is among most prized possessions.
Since our first event, a bowling tournament in 1982, athletes have enjoyed other sports like bocce, cross-country skiing, track and field, basketball and soccer that have area, district and state events. Special Olympics is what many participants miss the most during COVID-19.
It is still necessary to remind people about treating others respectfully. ‘Spread the Word to End the Word Day’ is held on the first March Wednesday each year. Its message is to quit using the R word – retarded.
I don’t know where you’re at, Roger. Just know that your love of sport and showing your emotions was impactful to at least one observer!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.