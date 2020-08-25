The RRASC has decided to proceed with its annual fall youth waterfowl hunt on Saturday, Sept. 19.
Additionally, its annual youth pheasant hunt on Saturday, Oct. 3.
These hunts are for youth that has successfully completed their hunter’s safety courses through age 16.
Waterfowl hunters must purchase the appropriate licenses, stamps and have their HIP numbers prior to the hunt.
Pheasant hunters must purchase the appropriate licenses prior to the hunt.
If your son, daughter, grandson, or granddaughter would like to patriciate in either hunt, contact the Wahpeton Parks & Rec Department at 701-642-2811 to register.
The waterfowl hunt is capped at 20 participants and the pheasant hunt is capped at 15 participants
Additional details will be sent as we get closer to the date of the hunt
Participants will be required to sign a waiver.
