Running is a great way to cope with COVID-19 and an opportunity to learn more about where you live. This past weekend was a good time to explore the Otter Tail River.
Its 156 river miles make it Minnesota’s eighth-longest river. It passes through several lakes for 30 of its miles, including Little and Big Pine, East and West Lost, Rush, Deer and Otter Tail (Minnesota’s 10th largest lake).
The Otter Tail River joins with the Bois de Sioux River to form the Red River of the North in the Twin Towns. An interesting modern feature is an overflow on the north side of Welles Memorial Park that may have more flowage than the connection just north of the Dakota Avenue bridge. Its created arguably the top ice-fishing hotspot in the Twin Towns and is a popular shoreline fishing area, too, especially at night in the fall.
The boat landing at the confluence hosted the Red River Millennium Canoeing Tour in 2000 that culminated with an outdoor writer continuing to Hudson Bay. The event drew attention to our local rivers.
Breckenridge historian Neoma Laken loved the Otter Tail River and would have loved seeing the river from a canoe. She fundraised for the performing stage in Welles Memorial Park and remembered when the Winnipeg Asham Stompers danced a Red River jig there.
Welles Memorial Park is surrounded by the Otter Tail River and continues to host the Wilkin County Fair. Not living far away, it is pretty cool to hear roosters crowing in early mornings from the 4H barn. The nine-hole disc golf course was a great idea. The city of Breckenridge received a Lake Region Arts Council grant to paint murals on the Otter Tail River floodwall and its history will be a key feature.
Daryl Leopold is remembered by a metal post sculpture at Headwaters Park. His former landscaping business on the south side of the river and now Landmark Landscaping on its north side have beautified our Twin Towns with a diversity of trees.
The Otter Tail River passes by the elementary school as an outdoor classroom for young students and teachers like Abbi Johnson in recent years have done a great job connecting youths to nature in hands-on ways. The shorelines are filled with wild willow thickets and red-twig dogwood that stand out during dormant seasons.
Cowboy Baseball Field is a beautiful ball field along the river that oversees the city from the northeast and hugs rich farmland. Jeff and Shar Paur, who are super Special Olympics supporters, sure have a great home location across the field!
Agricultural firms on the east side of Breckenridge are towering monuments of entrepreneurial families we have benefitted from like the Schulers and Yaggies.
It is refreshing to run to a bike trail that leads to Tom Richels County Park. Tom was a highly skilled, thoughtful and calculating County Engineer.
The route goes by alfalfa fields where bobolinks sing a bubbly twang that announces their name, a sound never forgotten from childhood days. Red-winged blackbirds sing konk-a-ree as they protect nests in cattail sloughs. Mourning doves coo from high-line wires along the road.
The former dam below Artificial Lake is rock-retrofitted to allow fish passage. The trail crosses the river on the former Enloe Bridge which once crossed the Red River just north of the Wayne Herrick farm by Abercrombie. It is good to see projects supported by the Red River Area Sportsmen’s Club, among others.
Farmers with neat, well-organized yards are appreciated and “Blaufuss Farms Since 1958” along the shores of the Otter Tail River should be proud of their exemplary agricultural grounds. Wildlife often tells us if the land is healthy and fittingly a couple mature bald eagles perch in tall trees across the road from Blaufuss Farms.
The runner continues for a few miles, some on soft gravel roads and then turns back to fight a half-marathon distance in the face of strong northwest winds. There is payback for running the first half with the wind.
It is a great day to experience the Otter Tail River, first explored by early French explorers and today by a curious runner.
