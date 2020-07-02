Tewaukon Refuge recently celebrated its 75th birthday party. We are fortunate to have this jewel of a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service national wildlife refuge within an hour’s driving distance of Wahpeton.
We are happy to be a charter member of Prairie Pothole Partners, its Refuge Friends group. Its mission is to promote the conservation of the tallgrass prairie wetland ecosystem through education, recreation, awareness, restoration and appreciation of the Prairie Pothole Region.
Tewaukon Refuge will always have a special place in my heart. My father Herman would take me along waterfowl hunting as a young child in the 1960’s. I remember past Octobers along fence lines on blurry, foggy days when you could hear the wing beats and high pitched honks of snow geese but not see them.
In 1998, future son-in-law Brandon Dobmeier and fellow junior high classmate Jed Priebe wrote “Tewaukon,” their North Dakota history project. How often life travels in circles as he now joins his wife and my daughter Kayla on treasured duck hunting days around Tewaukon.
Kristine Askerooth provided a wonderful tour of the new refuge headquarters with new exhibits. Sensory and hands-on conservation education enhance the refuge visit. We welcome Patrick Fitzmorris, new Refuge Manager.
A self-guided auto tour is offered but it is much more intimate to run 12 miles around Lake Tewaukon and surrounding trails. Lake Tewaukon was named for an ancient religious leader, the “Son of Heaven” or “TeWauKon.”
It was once known as Skunk Lake because of the smell of rotting algae. Now, water levels are managed by a dam on the Wild Rice River that flows through the lake and supports crappies, walleyes and northern pike.
A flock of white pelicans swim on Cutler Marsh just west of refuge headquarters. Groups of pelicans often feed cooperatively by herding fish into large concentrations. A lone pelican with its bucket-like orange bill and black-tipped wings flies over.
Bank swallows have a twitter chatter and excavate nests on the bluffs of Lake Tewaukon. There are many feeding for insects with swift and agile flight.
What a birding experience to observe a willet that utters a loud will-will-willet as it flies by with its black and white “V” wing patterns and lands on the muddy shoreline of a roadside slough! A killdeer feigns injury and calls kill-dee-dee as it flies just ahead of you.
There are dozens of red-winged blackbirds and a couple yellow-headed blackbirds roost on utility wires in expansive areas of cattails. They look like they dipped their heads in butter.
A ring-necked pheasant crows ka-squawk in the prairie grass. North Dakota’s state bird – the western meadowlark perches on a wooden fence post and sings unforgettable, beautiful flute-like notes with a wide open bill. Eastern kingbirds that are gray-black with white breasts flutter in seemingly the same air space with a buzzy chirp, gorging on aerial insects.
Blue-winged teal with their Columbia blue wing spectrums swim away on shallow sloughs. They will be leaving in September. A wood duck hen identified by its teardrop-shaped eye patch with a dozen ducklings in a ditch along a wooded area swim out of the open water into the grassy shoreline. Coots or mud hens bob their heads and dive to feed on the bottom of muddy sloughs.
Monarch butterflies near milkweed that is starting to flower flutter alongside you. There are busy bee pollinators by thick patches of sweet clover that buzz you as you jog by.
It is a busy Cayuga rush hour, sharing the road with two pickups in two hours. Farmer’s corn is already six inches higher than desired knee-high height by July 4.
Tewaukon Refuge can be supported by joining the Prairie Pothole Partners. Fun activities include the Christmas Bird Count, Jr. Duck Stamp Contest, Blue Goose Day, collecting native seeds and the annual Te-Walk-Run, this year a virtual event on Saturday, July 25.
The beautiful hills of the Coteau, a glacial moraine, oversee Tewaukon Refuge from the south. It is no wonder that TeWauKon must have felt he was getting a preview of heaven while observing this mosaic of marsh, prairie and water with its wildlife right here on Earth.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.