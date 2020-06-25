Park Board Commissioners Wayne Gripentrog and Devry Klocke recently ended long tenures of public service.
Wayne Gripentrog served for 20 years and Devry Klocke, 12 years. Both will be very hard to replace. We welcome Roger Jensen, a previous Park Board Commissioner and Tyler Gripentrog, a recent Northern State graduate.
North Dakota and Illinois are the two states who have separately elected Park Boards with dedicated tax revenue. For parks and recreation, this provides annual maintenance, operations and programming revenue without having to compete against other city infrastructure.
The first North Dakota Park District was established in Grand Forks in 1905. Wahpeton started in 1933.
Some cities like Minneapolis have made decisions to have separately elected Park District Commissioners with tax revenue. It has worked well for them as they are often considered the top urban parks and recreation department in the country.
Wahpeton Park Board Commissioners have four-year terms. They are staggered so two were elected in June and three terms will end in June, 2022.
Park Board Commissioners ultimately end up making the final call on the balance of park facilities and recreation programs. It is a tough job because there are never enough funds to finance everything.
We are fortunate to benefit from supportive non-profits like the Chahinkapa Zoo Association, Head of the Red Youth Activities Association (Stern Arena), Three Rivers Gymnastics, B-W Blades Hockey, Baseball Committee and Red River Area Sportsmen’s Club, among others who raise significant private funds to offer public parks-recreation facilities and programs. It greatly stretches public dollars and we can never say “thank you” enough to them.
Wayne Gripentrog has been a lifelong resident of Wahpeton with lots of athletic accomplishments that included playing college baseball at North Dakota State University. He has coached state champion American Legion baseball teams. Wayne’s children have been in many sports, including hockey, gymnastics, basketball, football and volleyball so he is well-versed in athletics.
Wayne has served as Park Board President for several years and did a superb job running meetings and overseeing the Board. He chaired the Personnel-Finance-Planning Committee, served on the Swim Pool Committee and was active with the Community Center Planning Committee.
Devry Klocke was a highly gifted, common sense Park Board Commissioner who was a perfect fit on the Park Maintenance Committee. He built a beautiful home with a well landscaped yard near Chahinkapa Park and used those construction, carpentry, plumbing and landscaping maintenance skills to help oversee similar projects throughout the park system.
Buildings like all the picnic shelters, maintenance shop, restrooms and storage facilities benefitted from Devry’s knowledge, both with capital construction and ongoing maintenance. He was very conservative and cognizant of taking care of what we had. Devry would be considered the ultimate handyman and could figure out unique ways of getting things done.
Both Commissioners Gripentrog and Klocke were instrumental with park projects like the multipurpose court and tennis court renovations, Langendorfer Shelter improvements, baseball field projects and Airport Park building.
We wish Wayne Gripentrog and Devry Klocke the best of luck and appreciate their many years of committed public service that benefited our park facilities and recreation programs. Our system is better because of their fine work.
