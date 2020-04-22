Urban deer hunt requires change to ordinances

An urban deer archery hunting season is being studied.
We have received input from people affected by the local whitetail deer population, including residents along the golf course who are challenged with backyard plants and trees. Gardeners have also inquired about deer control.
Whitetail deer are smart. They have adapted to shrinking habitat by living with people in cities. And why not? They rarely feel pressure from predators and can gorge on easy food sources like apple trees, gardens, bird feeders and hostas.
It is too late to have a deer hunting season this fall so this will be considered for the fall of 2021. Information needs to be included in the North Dakota Game and Fish deer hunting proclamation, which was due by April. It is considered a management tool.
They have been supportive of working with other cities and their decision-makers. Bismarck — 75 licenses, Fargo — 90 licenses and Minot — 40 licenses have urban deer hunts. The proclamation includes a legal description of hunting boundaries, season length and local permit process. ND Game-Fish has conducted ground surveys but now depend on the local jurisdictions.
The Wahpeton City Council has been asked to consider urban deer hunting and the matter is on the Public Works Committee agenda. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is on-hold at the present time. An urban deer hunt would mean changing present ordinances that forbid hunting in city limits.
Most of the possible hunting land would be under the jurisdiction of the City of Wahpeton. This includes the south-side Bois de Sioux River, golf course, archery range and water treatment ponds on the north side. The Park Board’s land would only consist of the woods from the Highway 210 bridge to Briarwood Court where gardens are located. Private land can also be included if property owners are agreeable.
An urban deer hunt would provide readily accessible outdoor recreation. It is great to see many fishermen this spring along the Red River, particularly at the Kidder Recreation Area. Bow hunting could provide many convenient recreation hours for local sportsmen.
There is always a balance of what is considered a healthy wildlife population and if often depends on what side you are on. Running and cross-country skiing on local trails, including the archery range when not used, and looking eye-to-eye with a wild whitetail deer laying in the woods and coexisting with you is an all-right thing. If there are a dozen deer looking at you, that might be pushing the desirable habitat limits.
Fargo has had an urban deer hunt for 13 years. Officials believe it helps keep a manageable number of deer in town. They meet with the hunters to go over safety regulations, training and shooting proficiency. Moorhead does not have a season.
We have gotten written comments from several people already. Here is a sampling.
“We are fine with urban deer bow hunting as long as they don’t hunt in the garden while I’m in it.”
“I am absolutely for it. They (deer) have all of God’s Green Earth to roam. It would be nice if they don’t roam into my garden.”
“No, we enjoy seeing the deer. The little bit they eat is nothing. There is more garden theft from locals than what the deer cause. No!”
“I did the deer hunt in Fargo. Really liked the program. Would like to see it in Wahpeton.”
We are interested in hearing from local residents as we understand there are multiple sides to any issue. Please email wayne@wahpetonparks.com or write to Parks & Rec, 304 South 5th Street, Wahpeton, ND 58075.
It is a crisp fall morning as the sun rises with an orange tint from the east horizon. Squirrels chatter on branches not far from you. Deer begin moving on trails of the river forest floor. No, this is not some remote wilderness. The hunter soon hears vehicle traffic, dogs barking and the city waking up. It is an urban deer hunt.
This could happen in Wahpeton. Or it could stay the way it is.
