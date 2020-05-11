RIVERDALE, N.D. – The Corps of Engineers operated campgrounds including the Downstream, East Totten Trail and Wolf Creek campgrounds in North Dakota will remain closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with the earliest possible opening date being June 1.
Corps of Engineers operated day use areas are open to the public including East and West Tailrace, Spillway Overlook, Spillway Pond, Government Bay, Douglas Creek, and Deepwater. Amenities available in these areas may be limited.
USACE campground reservations for the Garrison Dam Project and Lake Sakakawea must be made through Recreation One Stop, either online at www.recreation.gov, or by calling the toll free reservation line at 1-877-444-6777. Same day reservations will be available by calling the toll free number. Cash and checks will no longer be accepted.
While the Corps of Engineers operated campground facilities may be closed, other campground areas around Lake Sakakawea may still be open. The public is encouraged to contact local, state, county and city parks for current camping opportunities.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.