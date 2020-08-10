Wahpeton Cheer Team

"Every year we either attend a NCA camp or we host a home camp with an NCA Instructor. This year to better help contain contact with others we hosted a home camp with Marley as our instructor from NCA. We worked hard while practicing social distancing and wearing masks when we couldn’t. These girls worked hard on cheers, chants, all American tryouts, and stunting," Wahpeton Cheer Coach Hattie Marohl said.
Back row Left to Right: Jacie Petermann, Kiah Klein, Braylyn St. Aubin, Isabella Loberg, Kylee Weber, Aleyah Klein, Autumn Benedict
Front row Left to Right: Katy Hauschild, Hailie Waxeilier, Quinn Bassingthwaite, Tatum Schroder, Sidney Gilbertson, Mheka James, NCA instructor Marley
