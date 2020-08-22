Wahpeton girls golf invitational

Bois de Sioux
August 20, 2020
Team Scores
1. Davies 344
2. Shanley 346
3. Fargo South 362
4. GF Central 370
5. Wahpeton 377
6. GF Red River 378
7. Fargo North 392
8. West Fargo 395
9. Sheyenne 401
10. Valley City 458
Wahpeton Scores
Anaka Lysne 43-42 – 85, tied for 6th
Halle Miller 45-49 – 94
Madison Bohn 49-48 – 97
McKena Koolmo 54-47 – 101
Lily Anderson 50-55 – 105
Scout Woods 58-54--112
Anaka Lysne had a good round today at Bois de Sioux and ended in a tie for 6th with an 85. She was much better around the greens today and made a couple tough putts.
Eighth grader Halle Miller put together another good round with a 94. She has really done a nice job in managing the golf course and eliminating the blow up holes that hurt her round in the past. She had a nice string of three pars in a row midway through her round today.
Both Lily Anderson and Scout Woods turned in their best rounds of their careers and are getting more confident on the course.
Next tournament: Monday, Aug, 24 at Grand Forks CC
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.