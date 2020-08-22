Wahpeton girls golf invitational

Madison Bohn swings her driver at the 9-hole tee box at the Bois de Sioux Golf Course. 

 Paige Rudick

Bois de Sioux

August 20, 2020

Team Scores

1. Davies 344

2. Shanley 346

3. Fargo South 362

4. GF Central 370

5. Wahpeton 377

6. GF Red River 378

7. Fargo North 392

8. West Fargo 395

9. Sheyenne 401

10. Valley City 458

Wahpeton Scores

Anaka Lysne 43-42 – 85, tied for 6th

Halle Miller 45-49 – 94

Madison Bohn 49-48 – 97

McKena Koolmo 54-47 – 101

Lily Anderson 50-55 – 105

Scout Woods 58-54--112

Anaka Lysne had a good round today at Bois de Sioux and ended in a tie for 6th with an 85. She was much better around the greens today and made a couple tough putts.

Eighth grader Halle Miller put together another good round with a 94. She has really done a nice job in managing the golf course and eliminating the blow up holes that hurt her round in the past. She had a nice string of three pars in a row midway through her round today.

Both Lily Anderson and Scout Woods turned in their best rounds of their careers and are getting more confident on the course.

Next tournament: Monday, Aug, 24 at Grand Forks CC

