The North Dakota Game and Fish Department is interested in a boat wash station

at the Kidder Recreation Area to clean boats from any aquatic nuisance species

like zebra mussels.

* The North Dakota Council on the Arts awarded matching grants, including $3000

for Music in the Park/Community Band and $4,300 for Art4Life.

* Bids will be opened on Thursday, Aug. 27 for Chahinkapa Park road and

John Randall Baseball Parking Lot projects.

* The roof has been placed on the John Randall Baseball Field grandstand.

* Wahpeton successfully hosted the North Dakota 12 Year-Old State Cal Ripken

Baseball Tournament.

* Modern Woodmen is sponsoring tree plantings at the Airport Park.

