The North Dakota Game and Fish Department is interested in a boat wash station
at the Kidder Recreation Area to clean boats from any aquatic nuisance species
like zebra mussels.
* The North Dakota Council on the Arts awarded matching grants, including $3000
for Music in the Park/Community Band and $4,300 for Art4Life.
* Bids will be opened on Thursday, Aug. 27 for Chahinkapa Park road and
John Randall Baseball Parking Lot projects.
* The roof has been placed on the John Randall Baseball Field grandstand.
* Wahpeton successfully hosted the North Dakota 12 Year-Old State Cal Ripken
Baseball Tournament.
* Modern Woodmen is sponsoring tree plantings at the Airport Park.
