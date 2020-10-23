• Keith Blattenbauer was hired as Recreation Director to replace LaRee Bumgarner, who is retiring.

• Doosan Bobcat volunteers helped plant trees, install Airport Park parking lot barriers and prepare tent campground camping sites at the Kidder Recreation Area.

• St. John's School students helped celebrate Arbor Day by planting trees around the Community Center.

• Chahinkapa Park projects with NDSCS student volunteers included building construction students renovating softball buildings, civil engineering students upgrading a softball field and dental hygiene students painting flower planters.

• Park Board Commissioner Art Grochow resigned. Interested candidates can contact the Parks and Recreation Department at 642-2811.

