• Keith Blattenbauer was hired as Recreation Director to replace LaRee Bumgarner, who is retiring.
• Doosan Bobcat volunteers helped plant trees, install Airport Park parking lot barriers and prepare tent campground camping sites at the Kidder Recreation Area.
• St. John's School students helped celebrate Arbor Day by planting trees around the Community Center.
• Chahinkapa Park projects with NDSCS student volunteers included building construction students renovating softball buildings, civil engineering students upgrading a softball field and dental hygiene students painting flower planters.
• Park Board Commissioner Art Grochow resigned. Interested candidates can contact the Parks and Recreation Department at 642-2811.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.