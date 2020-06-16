Tuesday, June 16

- Coed softball league starts at the Chahinkapa Park softball fields.

Wednesday, June 17

- The Wahpeton Park Board meets at 5:15 p.m. at the Community Center.

- Steve Worner performs for Music in the Park at 7:30 p.m. at the Band Shelter in Chahinkapa Park.

Thursday, June 18

- On the Mend performs for Music4Life at the Siena Court parking lot at 2 p.m.

- The horseshoes league starts at the courts in Chahinkapa Park.

