Wahpeton's 10U team took first place at tournament

Wahpeton’s 10U team took first place, beating the Minnesota Blue Devils 9-6, Moorhead Scheels 7-6 and Kindred Vikings 10-4. The Fargo NIT International End of Season Tournament was held Friday, July 31- Sunday, Aug. 2. Pictured, front row, Jaxon Breuer, Jack Gilbertson, Kellen Ritter; second row, Aiden Jacobson, Isaac Anderson, Rowan Krueger, Austin Fenske, Treyton King, Hudson Miller, Nolan Kaste, Crosby Anderson, Braxton Heitkamp, Gabby Hendrickson; back row, Head Coach Kory Kaste, Coach Eric Hendrickson, Coach Matthew Anderson and Coach Mike King. Coach Kelly Carlson is not pictured.
