We want your outdoors photos
Submitted

Levi Nordick, 11, filled his deer tag Saturday, Nov. 7 on opening day, about 12 miles northeast of Breckenridge, Minnesota.

We want to see your outdoor recreation photos. Send them in for a chance to be featured in print!

  • Email: editor@wahpetondailynews.com

 • Mail: PO Box 760, Wahpeton, ND 58074

Tags

Load comments