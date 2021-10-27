Huskies celebrate seniors

From left: Caitlyn Pithey, Christa Habiger, Kylie Storo, Amber Sargent, Sidnie Pulskamp and Aiyana Allard were celebrated during Wahpeton’s home volleyball match vs. Fargo South Tuesday, Oct. 26 as their senior season speeds toward the finish line.
The Wahpeton Huskies volleyball team celebrated its six seniors Tuesday, Oct. 26 as the 2021 regular season nears the end. Caitlyn Pithey, Christa Habiger, Kylie Storo, Amber Sargent, Sidnie Pulskamp and Aiyana Allard were honored for their efforts in the program throughout their respective careers.
Wahpeton lost the match in three sets by scores of 18-25, 13-25 and 20-25. With the loss, the Huskies fell to 5-24 overall and 3-15 in the Eastern Dakota Conference standings. South improved to 17-12 overall and 11-7 in the EDC. They currently sit fourth in the conference standings.
Wahpeton has dropped seven straight matches since defeating Grand Forks Central 2-0 at the Fargo Invite Silver Tournament Saturday, Oct. 9. Wahpeton travels to Fargo North Thursday, Oct. 28, before wrapping up regular season play with a road game at Grand Forks Central, Tuesday Nov. 2. Both matches are scheduled to start at 7 p.m.
