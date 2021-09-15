Huskies suffer first loss

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — The Wahpeton Huskies football team saw its high-flying start come down to earth at Grand Forks Central, Friday, Sept. 10 in a 28-14 loss.
Despite a career night from Tori Uhlich (six receptions, 178 yards, TD) and another gaudy passing game by Blake Schafer (361 yards, two TDs), Central’s sophomore running back, Jack Simmers, overpowered the Huskies with 31 carries for 153 yards and two scores.
Schafer was 31-of-47 through the air in a pass-heavy offensive approach. Wahpeton’s running game was stopped dead in its tracks with 11 yards on 10 carries. The senior quarterback continued to spread the gravy around, as four Huskies’ receivers tallied at least four catches. Schafer’s stat line through three games is otherworldly — 943 yards, 13 touchdowns, 0 interceptions. He’s connecting with his targets at a sizzling 65 percent completion rate.
Beau Arenstein hauled in 14 catches for 109 yards, while Caden Kappes extended his touchdown streak to three games with his seventh catch in the end zone. Kappes also led the defense with nine solo tackles.
Arenstein has emerged as Wahpeton’s bonafide possession wideout with 27 catches for 298 yards on the season. Kappes is second on the team with 271 receiving yards, nearly one-third of his catches have been touchdowns.
Uhlich recorded his first interception of the season on defense, bringing the Huskies’ total to five in that category.
Wahpeton’s inability to convert was critical in its loss at Central. The Huskies were 3-for-18 on third and fourth down attempts. Wahpeton accumulated nine penalties totaling 60 yards. Central racked up 35 minutes of possession to Wahpeton’s 16, pounding the rock for a dozen rushing first downs to Wahpeton’s one.
Wahpeton returns to the field Friday, Sept. 17 in a home matchup vs. Valley City, North Dakota. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
