he sports equinox is one of the coolest parts about watching sports. A sports equinox is when there is every big four sport (NHL, NBA, MLB, NFL) happening at the same time. This has only occurred 21 times ever.
2020 is a year unlike any other when it comes to the sports equinox. We are set to see it happen for a 22nd time this Thursday, Sept. 10, when the Houston Texans play the reigning Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs for the first game of the NFL season.
This will be the first of many times that this sports equinox will happen in 2020, with the Stanley Cup playoffs, NBA playoffs, MLB playoffs and NFL regular season. In a non-pandemic year, we will see a sports equinox happen in October during the MLB World Series, NFL regular season and the start of the NBA and NHL seasons.
Sports fans are use to seeing two champions crowned at a time with the NBA and NHL having their seasons at the same time, but 2020 calls for different circumstances. For the first time ever, we will have three different champions in each sport being crowned in the same month, which will be next month in October.
So you may be asking what this has to do with the Breckenridge and Wahpeton high school sports. Wel,l with Minnesota high school fall sports being postponed to 2021 and North Dakota sports going on as scheduled, we could potentially see the Breckenridge-Wahpeton sports equinox with Breckenridge fall sports and Wahpeton winter and spring sports potentially clashing. Pending on what MSHSL decides to do with sports this upcoming year, we could see a first ever BW high school sports equinox. The equinox would include mainly high school football, basketball, hockey and baseball.
Minnesota is set to start their football season sometime in the spring while we may see some spring sports and fall sports clash at the same time. The whole thing is complicated and no one really knows what to expect besides chaos with the high school sports potentially in the first part of 2021.
