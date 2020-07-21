Kenneth K. Skoog, 90

Kenneth K. Skoog, 90, of Fargo, North Dakota, formerly of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020, at Eventide in Fargo due to the COVID-19 virus.

A visitation will be held from 12-1 p.m. Friday, July 24, 2020, followed by his memorial service at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton. A live stream of the service will be available on our website. Pastor Erika Buller will officiate the service.

Burial will be at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton.

