Kenneth K. Skoog, 90, of Fargo, North Dakota, formerly of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020, at Eventide in Fargo due to the COVID-19 virus.
A visitation will be held from 12-1 p.m. Friday, July 24, 2020, followed by his memorial service at Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton. A live stream of the service will be available on our website. Pastor Erika Buller will officiate the service.
Burial will be at a later date.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home in Wahpeton.
