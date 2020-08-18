Lawrence (Larry) R. Holden, 91, of Fergus Falls, Minnesota, passed away at the Minnesota Veterans Home in Fergus Falls, on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. A private family service will be held in the coming days to honor Larry’s life. The family kindly requests in lieu of flowers, all donations be made to St. Francis Nursing Home, Breckenridge, or the Minnesota Veterans Home, Fergus Falls, or to an organization of your choice. Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons, Breckenridge.
Lawrence Russell Holden was born to Lawrence R. and Alice (Watson) Holden on July 5, 1929, in Wheaton, Minnesota. He attended country schools near Tenney, Minnesota, as a youth and graduated from Campbell High School in 1947. He married Beverly Johnson in 1954, and from this union two children were born. Larry farmed in Tenney until he was called to active duty in the U.S. Army in 1955. He served in the post Korean War in Fort Lewis, Washington, from January 1955 until he was discharged in January 1957. Following his discharge, Larry began working at Johnson Implement in Campbell, Minnesota, and later Red River implement in Breckenridge, until his retirement from the John Deere business in 1982, after 26 years.
He married Donna Merrick in 1983. During his retirement, he embarked on a couple mini careers during the summer seasons: he worked at a building supply company in Wahpeton, North Dakota, and then pursued custom combining and helped build homes with a friend. He bought property north of Breckenridge, planted trees, and kept it mowed until the lots were old. He bought a video camera in the 1980’s and filmed many family events as well as some weddings and other celebrations. Larry enjoyed hunting all his life and for years went deer hunting in Mizpah, Minnesota. He hunted in British Columbia, Colorado, and Wyoming for elk, and fished in many lakes in Minnesota and Canada. He filleted lots of fish until his eyesight made him pass the task along to his fisherman companions. He was an avid gardener and a Mr. Fix-It, with his tool of choice being duct tape.
Larry and Donna enjoyed trips to visit family or friends in Texas, Iowa, California, North Carolina, South Carolina, New York, Pennsylvania, Maryland, New Jersey Canada, and Hong Kong. Larry particularly enjoyed a trip to England, Ireland, and Scotland (his mother's birthplace), where he visited the town she grew up in and the school she attended. He spent most summers at Ottertail Lake which he dearly enjoyed. He was happiest when surrounded by friends and family, especially kids, and was a favorite with neighborhood kids, even when they grew up. He was very proud of his children and their families even though they lived far away, he was happy to talk to them and happy when they came home.
Larry is survived by his wife Donna of 36 years, Fergus Falls; daughter, Paula (Albert Smith III) Holden, Durham, NC; and granddaughter, Amelia Smith, Atlanta, Georgia; son, Tim (Eileen) Holden, Morris Plains, New Jersey; and grandchildren, Christina (Brian) Barth, New York, New York, Elizabeth Holden, Morris Plains, New Jersey, and Matthew (Betsy) Holden, Morris Plains, New Jersey; great-grandsons, Mason and Logan Barth; Larry is also survived by his wife, Donna's, children and families who he loved very much and several nieces and nephews who he enjoyed keeping in touch with.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Alice and Lawrence Holden; sisters, Betty Knapp and Evonne Swanson; and brother, Donald Holden.
Obit submitted by Larry’s loving family.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.