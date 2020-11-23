The grocery store in Lidgerwood is coming together and before long, Lidgerwood residents will once again be able to grocery shop in their hometown.
The building’s shell was constructed earlier this month. The next step will be concrete work in the building’s interior, along with plumbing and other interior work, which will occur during the winter.
“We’re getting a lot of good feedback ... people appreciate the color [of the building]. I think it’s an attractive building,” Lidgerwood Progressive Development Corp (LPDC) President Brian Baldwin said.
Baldwin said the construction process has been going smoothly despite early snow in October. The grocery store is on schedule, and barring any COVID-19 related hangups, should be completed in early spring 2021.
The LPDC is just shy of its $1.2 million fundraising goal. Baldwin said the grocery store could be a $1.3 million project once it’s finished.
The project had an initial goal of $1.4 million which factored in costs such as having the LPDC operate the grocery store, should they be unable to find an operator.
Right now the LPDC is in discussion with several operators about operating the store once it’s completed.
The LPDC has also received several grants and large donations from community members and groups, Baldwin said. Baldwin said he plans to publicly announce and thank the donors in the near future.
He also said that it’s been difficult to get information out about the store because COVID-19 has limited the LPDC’s ability to hold public meetings.
He said he and other LPDC members are open to calls and emails from residents with any questions. He also said they’re planning to have more Facebook livestreams in the future to answer questions.
