Shalie Lipp (2-0) waited just three weeks to fight again following her amateur mixed martial debut at Captains Fight Club Nov. 19 in Fargo. The Academy of Combat Arts prodigy won her second decision Friday, Dec. 10 at Omaha Fight Club, defeating Kimberly Morales (0-1) by a 30-27 unanimous decision in the female bantamweight division.
The showdown was Morales' debut match. The fighter from Sterling, Colorado, found herself stuck in Lipp's clinch, catching a number of violent knees to the body. It was the same strategy Lipp used to beat down Anabel Kelly over three rounds back in November.
Following the victory, Lipp turned to Morales and handed over her medal in a sign of respect for her opponent. Morales detailed her struggles in the week leading up to the fight in a lengthy Facebook post Friday following the loss.
"Well, the universe is showing me a lot this week. From a huge mental health battle to a car accident to my first lesson of many in the MMA cage and first time in an MMA cage," Morales said. "Lots of growth and character building has happened this week and will continue to. Thank you so much to everyone who has supported me and will continue to support me. It's the start of my comeback story. A massive thank you to my opponent and her team. Thank you all so much."
Lipp, who is setting the women's mixed martial arts scene on fire over the past 30 days, has avoided any serious damage in her first two fights. Her background as an accomplished gymnast and track and field athlete has translated to the cage with flexible kicks from range and formidable strength in the clinch. Oh, and she can take a punch, having survived clean power shots in both fights.
