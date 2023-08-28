Lorraine (Larson) Haaland, 95, of Lidgerwood, North Dakota, passed away Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023 in Rutland, North Dakota, at the home of Penny and Randy Beckstrom where Lorraine was cared for over her last 9½ years.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Lidgerwood with visitation held one hour prior. Burial will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery near Lidgerwood.
Lorraine was born Sept. 29, 1927, near Rutland, North Dakota, to Jack and Ragnhild “Rose” (Sperstad) Larson. Lorraine was the eighth of nine children. She attended school in Veblen, South Dakota, Hanska, Minnesota, and Wood Lake School, a one room country school in Sargent County, North Dakota, where she met her future husband.
Lorraine married Milford Haaland on Nov. 9, 1946, on the 25th wedding anniversary of Milford’s parents, Tollef and Inga.
Lorraine and Milford were longtime residents of Lidgerwood, where Lorraine taught catechism and Bible School, was president of the Evening Guild and first president of LWML at Holy Cross Lutheran Church. She also held chair/president/secretary positions for the Lidgerwood Park Board, Civic Improvement, Study Club, Arts Council and Homemakers Club. She wrote a local weekly newspaper column called “Positively Thinking” and gave guitar lessons. She enjoyed gardening, tending large flower beds, painting and performing at musical events.
In the tri-state area, Lorraine and Milford performed at many programs, plays, benefits and fiddler jamborees. They were pioneers on the live benefit, March of Dimes radio broadcasts, driving to the KBMW station in Breckenridge, Minnesota, for the first broadcasts in the late 1940’s. They continued for decades with Lorraine performing into the early 2000’s. They were also musical regulars at the annual Western Minnesota Steam Threshers Reunion in Rollag, Minnesota, for more than 20 years.
For their 50th wedding anniversary, their children gifted them with studio time to record some of their music which was released on cassettes and later CD’s, having sold over 1000 copies. Lorraine sang, played guitar, piano and accordion while Milford also sang, played guitar, banjo and mandolin.
Lorraine is survived by her children Tim Haaland (Ginger), Moorhead, Minnesota, Neal Haaland (Kelly), Fargo, North Dakota, Dr. Robin Haaland (Jennifer), Bismarck, North Dakota, Penny (Randy) Beckstrom, Rutland, and Perry Haaland, Waite Park, Minnesota, sister Irene Olson, New Ulm, Minnesota, 19 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Lorraine was preceded in death by her husband Milford, daughter Deborah Rabel, infant son, brothers, Earl, Ralph, Oris, Joel, sisters Martha Mickelson, Juliette Brudelie and Ingeborg Olson.