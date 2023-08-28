230829-p3-Haaland-obit

Lorraine (Larson) Haaland, 95, of Lidgerwood, North Dakota, passed away Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023 in Rutland, North Dakota, at the home of Penny and Randy Beckstrom where Lorraine was cared for over her last 9½ years.

A Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Lidgerwood with visitation held one hour prior. Burial will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery near Lidgerwood.



