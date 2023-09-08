230909-p7-main-street

Nominations for the 2023 Governor's Main Street Awards are now open! These awards celebrate communities and organizations in North Dakota that exemplify the principles of the Main Street Initiative (MSI) by enhancing the quality of life for residents.

The Main Street Initiative (MSI) Vibrancy Grant Program, a proud supporter of these awards, will grant winners a $500 reimbursable vibrancy grant to fuel local projects that inspire community vibrancy.



