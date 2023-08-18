Marlene E. Johnson, 80, of Foxhome, Minnesota, died Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, at Lake Region Healthcare in Fergus Falls, Minnesota.
Visitation will take place from 5-7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, at Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls, with a 6:30 p.m. prayer service. Visitation will resume one-hour prior to the service at the church.
Funeral Service begins at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023 at Foxhome Lutheran Church, Foxhome. Clergy is Reverend Julie Carlson. Interment will be at Vukku Lutheran Cemetery, rural Foxhome.
Marlene was born in Fergus Falls to Marvin and Evelyn (Lerbakken) Toso on Feb. 20, 1943. She was baptized and attended church in Rothsay, Minnesota. Marlene started school in Rothsay until her parents moved to Fergus Falls, where she finished her senior year and graduated in 1961. Marlene was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church where she was confirmed.
She met Vance Johnson and they were married in 1962 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls. They lived in Foxhome where they farmed and raised their two children, Brett and Melissa. Marlene worked at S & L department store for several years before becoming a stay-at-home mom and helping on the farm.
Marlene was a member of the Red River Riding Club; she enjoyed camping and snowmobiling. She was a member of Vukku Lutheran Church, where she taught Sunday school. She and Vance were leaders of the young people’s Luther League Group. She was also an active member of the WELCA women’s group. Marlene also enjoyed sewing and quilting and belonged to the Loose Threads quilting group. She loved her grandchildren and enjoyed attending their sporting events and spending weekends with them at their lake place.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Marvin and Evelyn Toso, and her sister, Diane Merz.
Marlene is survived by her husband, Vance; her son, Brett (Rachel) Johnson and their sons, Alex, Austin, and Andrew; her daughter, Melissa (John) Langston and their children, Makenna, Jaden, Jase, and Jaxten, and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls. Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com.