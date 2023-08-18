230819-p3-johnson-obit
Marlene E. Johnson, 80, of Foxhome, Minnesota, died Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, at Lake Region Healthcare in Fergus Falls, Minnesota.

Visitation will take place from 5-7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 21, 2023, at Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls, with a 6:30 p.m. prayer service. Visitation will resume one-hour prior to the service at the church.



