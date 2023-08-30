230831-p2-Kantrud

Journalist Mathew Holding Eagle III is the honored recipient of a prestigious Native Media Award. Holding Eagle is a former journalist for Daily Journal Media who now shares his talents through his work at MPR. His winning piece “Repatriation goes digital: Tribes receive archival copies of cultural materials” aired late last year on Morning Edition with Cathy Wurzer.

Issued by the former Native American Journalists Association, now known as the Indigenous Journalist Association, the award seeks to recognize excellence in numerous categories of journalism work.



Tags