Michael “Mike” Seibold, 73, of Wahpeton, North Dakota, passed away at St. Francis Medical Center, Breckenridge, Minnesota, on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at Inspiration Lutheran Brethren Church, Breckenridge, with a prayer service at 7 p.m. at the church. The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Inspiration Lutheran Brethren Church, with a visitation one hour before the service. Pastor Tim Collins and Pastor Bruce Stumbo will be officiating and the burial will be held at Riverside Cemetery, Breckenridge.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph Vertin and Sons Funeral Home.
