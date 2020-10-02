Miller’s Fresh Food’s liquor permit was approved by the Hankinson city council on Sept. 8, 2020. Construction on the liquor is expected to begin within the next month or two, Manager Denise Milbrandt said.
The store will add the liquor section where the cash registers and front office are currently located.
“I’ve got a lot of customers that are very excited because they don’t like to go into the bar and buy off-sale,” Milbrandt said.
The Hankinson Miller’s Fresh Food’s will be the Miller’s Fresh Food’s to add a liquor store, she said.
Hankinson resident Curt Stoltenow said he looks forward to the addition.
“In terms of the availability I appreciate that, because I do enjoy a brew or two, so that’s good. If you can incorporate it into a place like this, a food market, and you have one stop shopping that’s always convenient,” Stoltenow said.
The city council did not approve the permit on its first vote in August.
“It was kind of challenge to get the liquor permit. I knew it wouldn’t pass the first time,” Milbrandt said
Councilmember Jordan Krump voted no on the liquor permit during the second vote, citing concerns about other businesses that already sell liquor and have been hurt by the economic downturn caused by COVID-19.
“It was a pretty tough decision honestly, with all this COVID stuff going on, traffic around our businesses that already offered liquor and that sort of thing were strapped. I felt at the time it was more important to look after businesses that already did that sort of thing,” Krump said.
If business hadn’t slowed because of COVID-19, Krump said he just as easily could have voted the other way.
Councilmember Al Wieser voted yes on the second vote because he didn’t want to favor one business over another.
“Always concerned about that [hurting other businesses],” Wieser said. “But, the consumer always comes out ahead with competition like that. Like I said at the meeting, the people who have loyal customers they’ll still have them. They’re not going to go to the grocery store to buy their off-sale.
Lois Stein, the owner of The EDJ Bar and Grill, said she helped get the liquor permit approved for Miller’s Fresh Food’s.
She said the bar doesn’t make much from off-sale alcohol, only $.50 to $1 for a case of beer. Rather, it’s the counter service that drives revenue.
“I believe competition is good and I think it keeps us on our toes more. I think if we’re having a problem in our business then we need to look at how we’re marketing our products, what we can do to make more sales,” she said.
