Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) is providing face masks to businesses in Minnesota to help comply with the Governor's Executive Order requiring the use of face coverings in all Minnesota businesses.
The Wahpeton Breckenridge Area Chamber of Commerce will be receiving a limited number of masks that we will be given to Wilkin County businesses from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 3.
You will need to stop by the office at 1505 11th St N in Wahpeton to pick these up and pre-registration is required by calling or emailing lisa@wbchamber.net or 701-642-8744.
You must pre-register by Friday, July 31. Masks are free and available to chamber members and non-chamber members.
