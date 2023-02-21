In a historic move, Minnesota will join a multi-state, governor-led Reproductive Freedom Alliance. The non-partisan coalition aims to strengthen and expand access to reproductive healthcare in a post-Roe nation.

Gov. Tim Walz will join 19 other governors in Democrat-controlled states to stand against the injustices they feel are entrenched upon reproductive freedoms. This announcement comes three weeks after Walz signed the Protect Reproductive Options Act, HF 1, into law.



