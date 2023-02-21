In a historic move, Minnesota will join a multi-state, governor-led Reproductive Freedom Alliance. The non-partisan coalition aims to strengthen and expand access to reproductive healthcare in a post-Roe nation.
Gov. Tim Walz will join 19 other governors in Democrat-controlled states to stand against the injustices they feel are entrenched upon reproductive freedoms. This announcement comes three weeks after Walz signed the Protect Reproductive Options Act, HF 1, into law.
“As states turn back the clock on reproductive rights, reproductive freedom remains a fundamental right for every person in Minnesota,” Walz said. “Now more than ever, we must protect our neighbors and stand with states across the country to defend reproductive rights, ensure people have the freedom to make decisions about their own bodies, and expand access to safe and affordable reproductive health care. I look forward to working with this group of governors to protect and expand this fundamental right across the country.”
A majority of funding for this endeavor will come from the California Wellness Foundation with additional support from the Rosenberg Foundation, according to the Maryland governor’s office.
The 20 governors represent nearly 167 million people nationwide, according to their joint statement.
“In the last year alone, over 36 million women have lost access to critical health care with the overturning of Roe v. Wade. Medication abortion – one of the safest forms of health care for decades now – may be stripped from our clinics and hospitals nationwide,” the joint statement reads. “Doctors face criminal prosecution for providing care. Extremists are trying to restrict access to contraception – and we know they won’t stop there. In the face of this unprecedented assault by states hostile to abortion rights and their enablers in the courts, we are pledging to work together to strengthen abortion firewalls across America. This fight isn’t over.”
The other 19 states include California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawai’i, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Washington and Wisconsin.
